BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Should Josh Allen be in the discussion for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award this season?

It looks like New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers thinks so.

On his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the Jets QB floated that Allen should be in the conversation for MVP if the Bills win out and finish the season 11-6.

“They won [three] straight, and [two] of them were against pretty damn good opponents, playoff teams. If they finish the last two and win out and if Miami loses their next one, Week 18 is going to be for the division,” Rodgers said. “What if Josh has eight touchdowns the last two weeks and finishes with 48 combined touchdowns? How do you not put him in the conversation?”

Allen has passed for 27 touchdowns this season and has another 13 rushing touchdowns. He has 3,778 passing yards this season, good for sixth in the league. His 13 rushing touchdowns places him second among quarterbacks and fourth in the league overall. However, his 15 interceptions rank second in the league.

During Saturday’s win against the Los Angeles Chargers, Allen became the second QB in NFL history to eclipse 50 career rushing touchdowns. He joined Cam Newton as the only other QB to hit that mark. Allen also set a single season record for games with both a passing and rushing touchdown, at 11.

The Bills are on a three-game winning streak – which includes wins against the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs – and are now 9-6 on the season.

Even though Allen could be in the MVP conversation, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the odds-on favorite to win the award. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and quarterback Brock Purdy are also in the conversation, as is Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.