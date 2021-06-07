ADPRO Training Center will host Bills training camp again this summer

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) talks to Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during a passing drill in the second day of training camp opened to the media at ADPRO Sports Training Center’s outdoor field in Orchard Park, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, the Bills announced they are holding this year’s training camp at the ADPRO Training Center in Orchard Park.

Officials say they informed St. John Fisher of their intentions over the weekend and appreciate their efforts to accommodate the Bills this summer.

The team tells News 4 they decided to stay in Orchard Park for a second consecutive summer due to the complexities of the NFL’s current COVID-19 health protocols in place.

Training camp is set to begin in late July. The Bills will announce exact days and times of practice at a later date.

Head coach Sean McDermott said the organization discussed with St. John Fisher College about holding training camp there a couple of weeks ago but said it could be a “heavy lift” to get set up in Rochester with COVID protocols still in place.