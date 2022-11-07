BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “It was very quiet, there wasn’t much talk on the way home.”

Bills fans are feeling grumpy Monday morning, as the team lost against the Jets on Sunday. For Bills fans who traveled to the game with AAA, though they weren’t expecting this outcome. They say the trip was worth it.

“It was still a lot of fun, it’s not too often we get to do something like that, a stadium that’s not the Bills Stadium,” said Paulette Veltz, a Rochester resident, who was the tour guide. “I do have to say, we were surrounded by Jets fans and they were wonderful — there was no animosity, there was no nastiness. So, it was just a lot of fun.”

100 Bills fans packed their bags and took a day-long trip with AAA to cheer on the team while they took on the Jets at Metlife Stadium. Though it wasn’t the outcome they were all hoping for, fans who traveled in early Monday morning told News 4 that they had a great time.

“It was really nice, we had a good time — could have been better with a Bills win.” said Tammy Payne, a Lewiston resident who took the trip. “The season’s been wonderful, we’ve been avid Bills fans for years, since the early 80s, and went to all of those playoff games.”

Payne said she used to be a season ticket holder, but gave them to her son, as she wants to go to more away games this season.

AAA told News 4 that tickets for the trip to the game sold out.

Fans are hoping for a Victory Monday next week, as the team takes on the Minnesota Vikings at home at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.