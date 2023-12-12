ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills’ victory over the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday might have rekindled fans’ hopes for a place in the playoffs this year.

The Bills, now 7-6, are second in the AFC East, behind the 9-4 Dolphins.

If the NFL season ended today, the Bills would not make it into the playoffs, but as of now, there’s still a chance they could fight their way to a Super Bowl.

