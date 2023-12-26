BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills have won three straight games since falling to 6-6 and now occupy the sixth seed in the AFC playoff race.

The Bills don’t need help from other teams to make the playoffs — simply winning both of their remaining games will ensure their fifth consecutive playoff appearance.

But what fun is waiting until next week? There are more than a dozen ways the Bills can clinch a playoff berth this weekend. Here are the results that will get the job done on New Year’s Eve, as confirmed by the NFL.

Bills playoff clinching scenarios

BUF win + PIT loss or tie + CIN loss or tie OR BUF win + PIT loss or tie + JAX loss or tie OR BUF win + PIT loss or tie + HOU loss or tie + IND loss or tie OR BUF win + CIN loss or tie + JAX loss or tie OR BUF win + CIN loss or tie + HOU loss or tie + IND loss or tie OR BUF tie + PIT loss + CIN loss + JAX loss OR BUF tie + PIT loss + CIN loss + HOU loss or tie OR BUF tie + PIT loss + CIN loss + IND loss or tie OR BUF tie + PIT loss + JAX loss + HOU loss or tie OR BUF tie + PIT loss + JAX loss + IND loss or tie OR BUF tie + PIT loss + HOU loss + IND loss OR BUF tie + CIN loss + JAX loss + HOU loss or tie OR BUF tie + CIN loss + JAX loss + IND loss or tie OR BUF tie + CIN loss + HOU loss + IND loss

The most likely scenarios

Here’s the simplest way to put it: If the Bills beat the Patriots, and any two of the Steelers, Bengals or Jaguars lose, the Bills clinch a playoff spot.

Alternatively, the Bills would also get into the playoffs with a win and losses by the Texans and Colts, combined with a loss from either the Steelers or Bengals.

How can the Bills win the AFC East?

This is what the Bills are shooting for: A fourth straight divisional title and the home playoff game that comes with it.

There’s only one scenario left for the Bills to win the division, but it’s not impossible. The Bills need to beat the Patriots this week and beat the Dolphins next week in the season finale. They also need the Dolphins to lose to the Ravens this week.

That’s it. Any Bills loss or tie or any Dolphins win the rest of the season means the Dolphins win the division.

When are the games to watch?

Here is the Bills fan rooting guide for Week 17.

Dolphins (11-4) at Ravens (12-3) , 1 p.m. Sunday – The Bills need the Dolphins to lose to have a shot at the division title.

, 1 p.m. Sunday – The Bills need the Dolphins to lose to have a shot at the division title. Panthers (2-13) at Jaguars (8-7) , 1 p.m. Sunday – The Bills are rooting for the Panthers to pull the upset.

, 1 p.m. Sunday – The Bills are rooting for the Panthers to pull the upset. Titans (5-10) at Texans (8-7) , 1 p.m. Sunday – The Bills are rooting for the Titans to beat the Texans.

, 1 p.m. Sunday – The Bills are rooting for the Titans to beat the Texans. Raiders (7-8) at Colts (8-7) , 1 p.m. Sunday – The Bills are rooting for the Raiders to beat the Colts.

, 1 p.m. Sunday – The Bills are rooting for the Raiders to beat the Colts. Steelers (8-7) at Seahawks (8-7) , 4:05 p.m. Sunday – The Bills hope the Seahawks bolster their playoff chances by beating the Steelers.

, 4:05 p.m. Sunday – The Bills hope the Seahawks bolster their playoff chances by beating the Steelers. Bengals (8-7) at Chiefs (9-6), 4:25 p.m. Sunday – It most likely helps the Bills if the Chiefs beat the Bengals. But we know Bills fans feel gross rooting for the Chiefs. So, we’ll add the disclaimer that it’s possible the Bills could have a playoff spot locked up by the time this game comes down to the wire, given that the Steelers game kicks off 20 minutes sooner. In that event, feel free to root for the Bengals.