Allen, Bills offense continue to grow after another win

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hands the ball off to running back Zack Moss (20) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – “We know we didn’t play good enough.”

Quarterback Josh Allen said that with a smirk. It was a smirk of knowing that he says nearly that exact same statement every single week regardless of the score. He knows he says it all the time, fans know he says it all the time, and the media knows he says it all the time.

But that’s the whole point. Even after a 40-0 win where the only true blemish that people could point to was an interception on the first play of the game, Josh Allen and the rest of the Bills offense believes they still have a few things they need to work on as the season goes on.

“…too many balls on the ground, too many ways the ball was in harms way so there’s a lot of things to clean up, but this was a good win,” Allen said.

This is part of the “growth mindset” that the Bills have talked about for a long time. It makes for a great soundbite, but the team is actually growing even just one month into the season. Allen summed up the way this team’s grown over recent weeks with one word.

“I think resiliency is one of the words that comes to my mind, but I think about it, we didn’t start the season out how we would like to, didn’t start off today, play one how we’d like to…” Allen said.

Even though they didn’t start the first game, or the first play of Sunday’s game, like they wanted to, the Bills showed off their “growth mindset” with the way they’ve improved.

Allen’s talked before about wanting to forget about bad plays early in games to avoid getting into a mental rut that carries throughout all four quarters. He showed he could do that on Sunday. He threw an interception on his first pass, then went on to finish the game with 248 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, this whole team has grown since the week one loss to Pittsburgh. Allen’s looking like the QB he was a year ago, the offensive line has given him more time in the pocket, and the defense has gone from zero takeaways in week one, to 11 in the past three games. A second shutout Sunday afternoon also played a big part in the offense’s ability to stay confident even when things weren’t clicking early.

“I think that’s one thing we are doing a really good job of right now is feeding off of each other on both sides, really in all three phases of the football so again we’ve got to continue to find ways to get better,” Allen said.

Notice that Allen, while still complimenting his teammates, mentioned that the team still needs to find a way to get better. Head coach Sean McDermott reiterated the belief in a growth mindset in his postgame presser as well.

“This league comes and bites you fast and so you’ve got to go into every week detaching from the week before and really respecting the process,” McDermott said.

So the Bills proved they can detach from the loss to Pittsburgh, and now they have to do it after a big win as they prepare to face Kansas City next Sunday.