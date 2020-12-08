Allen eclipses 300 yards for sixth time this season

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Josh Allen once again had a great showing for the Bills. Buffalo’s quarterback threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns to help the team pick up a 34-24 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

“It was a good time,” Allen said.

Good might not be a strong enough word to describe his performance. He completed 80% of his passes, and led the Bills to points on six of nine drives, not counting the kneel down at the end of the game. One of the three failed drives ended inside the five yard line.

It’s the sixth time in 12 games this season that Allen’s exceeded 300 yards passing. They’re 6-0 in those six games.

“We go as he goes,” wide receiver Cole Beasley said. “He’s been playing phenomenal this year and we don’t expect anything less from him. He’s been leading this team all year and he did a great job of that tonight.”

Part of the credit goes to the Bills offensive line. They only allowed one sack, and Allen was only hit three times.

“We gave him a lot of time in the pocket, and Josh stood there and got the ball where it needed to go,” offensive lineman Dion Dawkins said.

Allen also made plays with his legs. Several times he escaped the pocket and found receivers in space to keep the chains moving.

“He was doing a great job as always extending plays with his legs,” Beasley. “That helps give us time to get open and whenever you have a quarterback that can do that, it leaves a lot of opportunities for big plays.”

This is also his fourth game of the year with three or more touchdowns.