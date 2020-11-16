Allen ends up-and-down day with TD to Diggs

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) showers as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Angelo Blackson (96) pursues during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – Josh Allen led Buffalo on five scoring drives in the first two-and-a-half quarters, and appeared to pick up where he left off from last week. On the last drive of the game, he executed a picture-perfect pass to Stefon Diggs in what would have been the game-winning touchdown had it not been for some last-second heroics from the Cardinals.

It’s what happened between those moments that did not look as great.

After his 3rd-quarter touchdown pass to Cole Beasley made it 23-9, Allen and the Bills offense struggled. They got past the 50-yard line twice the rest of the game, one of those on the final drive. The other resulted in the first of Allen’s two interceptions.

“Late third quarter and early fourth quarter we’ve got to find ways to move the ball, and that’s on me,” Allen said.

Buffalo’s QB threw two picks in the second half, the first of which led to the go-ahead touchdown for Arizona.

“I can’t give two turnovers to the other team and expect to win,” Allen said.

But for all the negatives, Allen also had plenty of positives. He led the Bills on six scoring drives and was involved in all three touchdowns, and even scored one of them on a trick play. While he may not have looked as sharp to some as he did last week, don’t tell that to teammate Dion Dawkins.

“That’s my guy, and he put us in a position to win,” Dawkins said. “He got us up when we needed him to, and it’s never supposed to be perfect.”

Allen believes he can improve on this performance for next week.

“Too many times I put the ball in jeopardy today,” he said. “They scored off one of the turnovers that gave them the lead and I can’t do that.

Allen finished 32-of-49 for 284 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.