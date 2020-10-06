AP source: No new positives put Titans closer to return

(AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Tennessee Titans have their second straight day without positive coronavirus tests, allowing them to potentially reopen their facility Wednesday after the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak.

The Titans had no positive tests Monday or Tuesday. The person tells The Associated Press that Tennessee needs that to continue Wednesday to be able to go back to its facility.

The NFL already rescheduled the Titans’ game with the Steelers for Oct. 25, while the Patriots lost to Kansas City 26-10 in a game pushed to Monday night when Cam Newton and a Chiefs player tested positive.

The Titans are scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills this Sunday at 1 p.m. You can watch the game on CBS.