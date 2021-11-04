Bass named AFC ST player of the month

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills kicker Tyler Bass has been named the AFC special teams player of the month. Bass was a perfect 10-10 on field goal attempts during 4 games in October and connected on field goals from 52 and 57 yards.

“He’s a guy that we can count on,” Josh Allen said Wednesday. “He’s got a lot of confidence in himself and when you have a kicker who has a lot of confidence in himself everyone can feel it, everyone can see it. Guys can tell that he’s got it.”

He’s the first Bills player to win the award since Brian Moorman in November of 2006. Since entering the NFL in 2020, Bass has 212 points, most in the NFL.