Beanes bringing back “Bills Muttfia” this season to benefit Erie County SPCA

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Good news, Erie County SPCA announced the return of the “Bills Muttfia” Friday morning.

The organization says Bills General Manager Brandon Beane and wife Hayley are bringing it back to the fans, better known as Bills Mafia.

BILLS MUTTFIA IS BACK! Brandon & Hayley Beane are bringing the Bills Muttfia back to the fans! For each home touchdown, the @BuffaloBills General Manager & his wife will pay the adoption fee of one animal at the SPCA Serving Erie County! https://t.co/yxzgS5xfDP @beane_mrs pic.twitter.com/eMGl0esmO7 — Erie County SPCA, NY (@YourSPCA) September 10, 2021

For each home touchdown this season, the Beanes will pay the adoption fee of one animal at the SPCA Serving Erie County.

Brandon and Hayley took over the program and renamed it last season after the release of kicker Stephen Hauschka.

The program started as “Hauschpups.” With every field goal Hauschka made during the season, he and his wife Lindsey would pay the adoption fee for an animal.