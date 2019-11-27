Beasley Set For Thanksgiving Return To Dallas

Cole Beasley spent the first seven years of his career in Dallas and in the off-season he became a free agent. The Cowboys decided to pass on the wide receiver. The Bills scooped him up and he’s quickly became one of Josh Allen’s favorite targets. Beasley says he’s looking forward to facing his former team.

“You know, I still talk to a lot of those guys to this day,” said Beasley. “I was texting Michael Gallup yesterday actually, so there’s a lot of guys I keep in touch with. I talk to them every few weeks, or every other week. I played seven years with those guys, so there’s a lot of bonds that you build battling in the trenches.”

It’s a short week, we know that,” said Bills quarterback Josh Allen. “Obviously he’s been there for a while and we know what this game is. Not just what it means to him but what it means to our team. We’re looking for win number nine, and we’re going against a very good team, a very good defense.”

“It’s a big one for Cole, going back,” said Bills safety Micah Hyde. “Basically letting him walk is kind of the same thing going into the Green Bay game for me last year. A lot of the guys coming to me saying “you want to win this game really bad, huh?” And I’m like “yeah, of course. I want to win every game but this one especially because they let me walk.” We’d like to win this one for Cole, for all the other 60 guys in this locker room.”

Beasley enters Thursday’s game second on the team in receiving yards, receptions and touchdowns.