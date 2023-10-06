WATFORD, England (WIVB) – Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Buffalo Bills are holding practice at The Grove, a five-star resort and spa roughly 20 miles northwest of London.

News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed offered a look behind the scenes at the upscale facility — “quite frankly, I’m not sure if that’s enough stars,” he said.

The Grove was first constructed in the early 1700s. About 20 years ago, during excavation, they found a stone ax that dated back almost 4,000 years. The Bills’ history here isn’t as extensive. They played the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in 2015 in their only game across the pond.

The Bills lost that game, 34-31, in controversial fashion. EJ Manuel was playing quarterback for an injured Tyrod Taylor and led a furious comeback in the second half, regaining the lead after the Bills had fallen behind 27-3. But a phantom pass interference penalty called on cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman extended a Jaguars drive that went on to score the winning touchdown.

The loss dropped the Bills to 3-4 heading into their bye week during Rex Ryan’s first season as head coach. They finished the year 8-8, missing the playoffs. It’s safe the say the circumstances have changed this time around.

