Belichick weighs in on Buffalo’s recent success

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bill Belichick is usually not one for many words, but he had plenty of positive things to say about the Bills in his weekly teleconference Tuesday morning.

“Well, I’d say they’ve really gotten better every year,” Belichick said.

Belichick has had a front row seat to watch the growth of the Bills in the past few seasons and spoke highly of the way they’ve improved the squad recently.

“They’ve moved some players, they’ve kept some players and they’ve brought in plenty of guys, whether it be veterans like the safeties or [Stefon] Diggs, or whether it’s been guys they’ve drafted, like [Josh] Allen and [Devin] Singletary and Gabriel [Davis] and [Tre’Davious] White and the rest of them,” he said. “So, they’ve constructed a very good team through a combination of drafts, trades, signings, and it’s fit together very nicely for them.”

It’s the first time in Belichick’s tenure as head coach of the Patriots that they’re playing a Bills team that’s already clinched the division. He knows the challenge Buffalo presents to his squad.

“They have good quality, good depth and they don’t make very many mistakes,” Belichick said. “They’re a smart team that plays hard and they don’t do many things to hurt themselves. They force the opponents to go out there and execute well for 60 minutes in all three phases of the game. They’ve really put together a strong club.”

The Bills and Patriots meet Monday night at 8:30 p.m. in Foxboro.