Bengals QB Andy Dalton talks with News 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Bengals Quarterback Andy Dalton is back in Buffalo for Sunday’s home opener against Cincinnati.

Bills fans have welcomed the QB with open arms the past two years for his new years even touchdown against the ravens that helped end the Bills’ 17 year playoff drought.

The story doesn’t stop there.Grateful Bills fans donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Dalto and his wife’s charity foundation, and then the Daltons gave back to Roswell Park Cancer Center.

Dalton received a standing ovation last year at New Era Field.He suspects it’ll be different this time around.