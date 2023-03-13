BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With March Madness underway, News 4 is getting in the spirit with its own bracket, for Western New Yorkers to vote in via Twitter.
The “Buffalo’s Favorite Drought-Era Bills Player” bracket kicks off with 36 players from the 2000-2016 seasons who never played on any Bills playoff team, so players like Tyrod Taylor, Kyle Williams, and Peerless Price have not been included.
The play-in round will take place Monday, round one will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, with rounds two through five set to take place from Thursday to Sunday. Voters may make their selections on Twitter or lower on this page. See the full bracket below.
Play-in round
Mario Williams vs. CJ Spiller
Robert Woods vs. Josh Reed
Corey Graham vs. Naaman Roosevelt
EJ Manuel vs. JP Losman
Full bracket
Round 1 (Begins Tuesday)
FITZMAGIC DIVISION
(1) Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. (8) Angelo Crowell
(4) Scott Chandler vs. (5) Ryan Lindell
(3) Aaron Schobel vs. (6) Mario Williams/CJ Spiller
(2) Nate Clements vs. (7) Paul Posluszny
“WHY SO SERIOUS?” DIVISION
(1) Stevie Johnson vs. (8) Trent Edwards
(4) Aaron Williams vs. (5) Roscoe Parrish
(3) Sam Adams vs. (6) Takeo Spikes
(2) Jairus Byrd vs. (7) Robert Woods/Josh Reed
BEAST MODE DIVISION
1) Fred Jackson vs. (8) Willis McGahee
(4) Brian Moorman vs. (5) Terrell Owens
(3) Marshawn Lynch vs. (6) Corey Graham/Naaman Roosevelt
(2) London Fletcher vs. (7) Sammy Watkins
UNCLE RICO DIVISION
1) Lee Evans vs. (8) EJ Manuel/JP Losman
(4) Terrence McGee vs. (5) Drew Bledsoe
(3) Jason Peters vs. (6) Chris Kelsay
(2) Coy Wire vs. (7) Kyle Orton
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.