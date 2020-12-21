Billboard calling Bills fans “the best” goes up in Foxborough

(Video: Chris O’Brien)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WIVB) — Not far from the home of the Patriots stands a sign showing who really has the best fans in the NFL.

We’re talking about the Buffalo Bills.

Chris O’Brien shared a video of a new billboard that recently went up “in the heart of Patriots country.”

How beautiful is this billboard in the heart of Patriots country? We ARE the best fans in football! LET’S GO BUFFALO! #billsmafia @NFLonFOX @SalSports @JeremyWGR @hsimon62 Video Cred: Myself. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/ft93Cxn1zE — Chris O’Brien 🤙🏻 Mr. “I Love Ya’ll” #Billsmafia (@ChrisOB413) December 21, 2020

With photos of various Bills players and big, bold writing that reads “The Best Fans in Football,” this billboard is the result of Buffalo winning the Fox Sports Ultimate Fan Bracket.

After years of numerous New England victories over Buffalo, this has to be a welcome sight for Bills fans.

