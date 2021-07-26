Bills 2020 draft class rookie season review and expectations for year 2: K Tyler Bass

Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 20-yard field goal during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – There weren’t many starting jobs up for grabs but kicker was one of them going into the 2020 season.

The Bills went with rookie Tyler Bass over veteran Stephen Hauschka and their gamble paid off. By going with Bass as their starting kicker, the Bills knew they were taking a calculated risk going with an unproven rookie over an experienced veteran. And even though he got out to a shaky start, he was very reliable and consistent down the stretch.

“I know people were down on Tyler early and probably questioning the decision to pick him over a veteran but part of what we saw in Tyler, not only when he got here but in college was just nothing was too big for this kid and he is not afraid of the big moment,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said in his end of the season zoom call.

Bass missed five field goal attempts and an extra point in the first seven games of the season. But after that his misses were rare.

The rest of the regular season Bass only missed one field goal attempt and it was a 61-yard try at the end of the first half against the Seahawks. He also only missed one extra point the rest of the way as well.

His career long came against the Cardinals making a 58-yarder. Bass also broke Steve Christie’s franchise record for most points scored in a single season.

His strong, young leg was a big reason the Bills drafted him and it certainly showed up during his rookie season. After maybe getting the nerves out early in the year, Bass proved the Bills made the right choice by going with him as their starter and he should be able to pick up right where he left off from last year.