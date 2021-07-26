Bills 2020 draft class rookie season review and expectations for year 2: WR Isaiah Hodgins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – In 2020 the Bills used two of their draft picks on wide receivers and while Gabriel Davis had an impressive rookie season, we never got to see Isaiah Hodgins as he missed his entire first year with a shoulder injury.

After mandatory mini camp, Hodgins tweeted “Finally cleared and 100% healthy”. So barring any kind of set back, we’ll see Hodgins a full go in training camp after a shoulder injury caused him to miss all of last season.

The Bills drafted Hodgins in the sixth-round last year out of Oregon State and now he’s competing for a spot in a crowded, very talented wide receiver room. Hodgins’ shoulder injury came in training camp last year and was designated to return from injured reserve in November but went right back on IR a few weeks later, officially ending his season.

He ended up having surgery but now seems back to full strength as he had an impressive spring.

“Those things have a way of working themselves out, when I was around Andy Reid in Philadelphia he always told the guys not to count the numbers in the line just to make the reps count. A guy like Isaiah who you mentioned is off to a phenomenal start, he got himself healthy and here we stand, the last week of offseason practices, and he’s put himself in a position to make a real move, it remains to be seen, but very proud of his mindset and how he got himself physically ready to go,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said in June.

From what we saw during offseason workouts, Hodgins is going to be a player to keep an eye on come training camp.