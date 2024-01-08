BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While the Bills still have an unknown number of games left this season, they now officially know the teams they’ll square off with next campaign.
Buffalo’s full slate of 2024 opponents was confirmed following the conclusion of Week 18, and it’s headlined by home matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
Due to the Bills technically having nine home games this season, they will alternate and play nine games on the road in 2024.
The full list of Buffalo’s opponents for next season is:
Home
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
Away
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- Baltimore Ravens
- Detroit Lions
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
For those looking to start planning a Bills trip, the full NFL schedule, including dates, is typically announced in early May following the draft.
