Buffalo Bills’ A.J. Klein (54) celebrates with teammates after forcing a fumble and sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills linebacker A.J. Klein has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week following the team’s 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Klein is the first Bills linebacker to earn this since 2018, when Matt Milano received the honor.

During Sunday’s game, Klein had 14 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three tackles for a loss and a PBU.

A.J. Klein has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/D2j76MMx1a — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 3, 2020