Bills acquire WR Stefon Diggs in trade from Vikings

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Per reports from NFL on FOX’s Jay Glazer and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, WR Stefon Diggs is headed to Buffalo.

Schefter says the Bills are trading a 1st, 5th, and 6th round pick, and a 2021 4th round pick for Diggs. A 2020 7th round pick will also be included in the deal with Diggs.

Bills have acquired @stefondiggs in a trade from the Vikings. @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 17, 2020

Compensation update: Bills are trading a 1st-round pick, a 5th-round pick, a 6th-round pick and a 2021 4th-round pick for Vikings WR Stefon Diggs and a 2020 7th-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

The WR finished last season with 63 catches for 1,130 yds and six touchdowns. In the last two seasons, Diggs has combined for 2,151 yds and 15 touchdowns.

The Bills wide receiving corps now features weapons in Diggs, John Brown, Cole Beasley, Duke Williams and Andre Roberts. Quarterback Josh Allen didn’t hesitate to tweet his excitement about the trade.