BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills activated linebacker Baylon Spector from injured reserve on Saturday, and elevated cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram for Sunday night’s game against the Giants at Highmark Stadium.

Cornerback Dane Jackson, listed as questionable with a knee injury earlier this week, has been ruled out against the Giants, according to the team’s web site. Buffalo’s starting tight ends Dawson Knox (wrist) and rookie Dalton Kincaid (concussion) are questionable.

Spector was a full participant in practice this week after starting the season on IR with a hamstring injury. Along with veteran A.J. Klein, who was added to the 53-man roster from the practice squad earlier this week, Spector fortifies the Bills linebacker corps after All-Pro Matt Milano sustained a leg fracture that requires surgery during last week’s loss against the Jaguars in London.

Ingram, a former University at Buffalo player, is active for the second week in a row, as the Bills have lost top cornerback Tre’Davious White for the season due to an Achilles tendon tear. Another starting cornerback, Christian Benford (shoulder), did not play against the Jaguars but is not listed on the final injury report for this week.