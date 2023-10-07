BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Star pass rusher Von Miller will make his season debut for the Bills on Sunday morning in London.

Miller, who tore ligaments and cartilage in his right knee 10 months ago, was activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday after returning to practice earlier this week. The NFL’s active sack leader, Miller began the season on the physically unable to perform list, missing all of training camp and the first four games. He had eight sacks in 11 games last season, Miller’s first with the Bills, and is the NFL’s active sack leader with 123.5 in his career.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) speaks with Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (24) during a practice session in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, north-west of London, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. The Buffalo Bills will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a regular season game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

To make room on the roster for Miller, the Bills placed Tre’Davious White on injured reserve after the cornerback tore his Achilles in last week’s win against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills also elevated defensive back Ja’Marcus Ingram, a University at Buffalo alumnus, and defensive lineman Kendal Vickers for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Miller said Friday there was a “94 1/2 percent” likelihood of him suiting up at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. His official status for the game was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

“I am excited to play American football in front this crowd,” Miller said.

Miller’s return — even on a limited basis — could provide a boost for coach Sean McDermott’s defense after end Greg Rousseau was ruled out Friday because of a foot injury.

McDermott had earlier said it was “one day at a time” with Miller, but the 13-year veteran was far more optimistic in a session with reporters that included him voicing various accents he’s encountered in his prior visits to the country.

“It’s been a long road to recovery,” he said. “I’ve had two really good practices. Had a really good practice today. I think it’s a safe bet that I’ll be out there.”

Miller envisions playing “a couple of snaps and try to contribute,” which likely would come in 3rd-and-long or obvious pass situations.

“I have so much respect for this sport. You just can’t jump right in. I expect to just put my toe in a little bit and then work my way out to the deep end and start swimming,” Miller said. “I’m sure it will take some time for me to get where I want to be.”

The Bills defense is “playing lights out,” he added. “I’m not coming in to save the team or anything like that.”