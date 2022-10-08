ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills promoted wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and defensive back Ja’Marcus Ingram from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday, while elevating receiver Tanner Gentry and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris for Sunday’s game against the visiting Steelers.

To make room for Hodgins and Ingram on the 53-man roster, the Bills placed receiver Jamison Crowder (broken ankle) on injured reserve, and released defensive tackle Brandin Bryant.

If Hodgins plays Sunday, it will be his first regular season game of the year. He was Buffalo’s most productive receiver in the preseason. Ingram, who signed with the Bills after a rookie camp tryout in May following one season playing for University at Buffalo, saw action in the loss at Miami two weeks ago.

The Bills have already ruled out safety Jordan Poyer, tight end Dawson Knox, cornerback Christian Benford, and receiver Jake Kumerow for the Steelers game.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) are listed as questionable, along with defensive tackles Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring).