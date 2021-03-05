Bills and Micah Hyde agree to 2-year extension

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) celebrates after an NFL divisional round football game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 17-3. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo locked down one of its key defensive members for at least a couple of years on Friday. Safety Micah Hyde and the Bills agreed to a two-year contract extension which keeps him in the 716 until 2023. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $19.25 million.

“I can’t put into words how happy I am,” Hyde said.

Hyde finished the 2020 season with 70 tackles, third most in his eight-year career. He had one interception and five pass deflections.

“Buffalo’s where I want to be,” Hyde said. “I just want to be part of this organization. It’s an honor to be part of this organization and part of Bills Mafia.”

He was part of a defense that ranked 13th in the NFL in passing yards per game, third in total takeaways and seventh in interceptions.

Hyde has played four seasons with Buffalo and only missed two games in that time. He racked up nine interceptions. He’s played eight seasons in the NFL and has missed the postseason only once in his career.

Fellow safety Jordan Poyer also signed an extension before last season, so this move keeps the Bills’ two safeties in Buffalo for at least the next couple of seasons.