Bills at Patriots: Stats 4 the Fans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - The Bills lost to Patriots in Week 4 of the regular season, 16-10.

It may have been Josh Allen’s worst game, but he’s looked like a different quarterback since throwing three interceptions in that loss.

As a matter of fact, Allen has thrown three interceptions over the last 10 games.

“I was trying to do too much for sure,” Allen said of that Week 4 matchup. “I was trying to take too many things off upon my shoulders, instead of trusting the guys around me and trusting the game plan that we put in.