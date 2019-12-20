Bills at Patriots: Stats 4 the Fans

Buffalo Bills tight end Tyler Kroft (81) celebrates with running back Devin Singletary (26) and others after scoring on a pass from quarterback Josh Allen during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

  • Bills QB Josh Allen has thrown 8 touchdowns and no interceptions in the 4th quarter of games this season. The 8:0 ratio is the best mark in the NFL. Allen is the only QB with at least 50 4th quarter pass attempts and no interceptions.
  • For the 2nd straight week, the Bills offense will face the NFL’s league leading defense in turnovers. The Patriots have forced 36 turnovers. The New England secondary is a big reason they’ve been able to take the ball away at such a big clip. Stephon Gilmore’s 6 interceptions is tied with Bills CB Tre’Davious White for tops in the league. Gilmore’s secondary mates, Devin McCourty and J.C. Jackson each have 5 interceptions.
  • The Bills secondary is equally stingy. Since the beginning of the 2017 season,Sean McDermott’s first season, Buffalo has only allowed 49 passing touchdowns, which is the lowest in the NFL.
  • With a win, the Bills would reach 11 wins in a season for the first time since 1999. Buffalo will be looking to win seven road games in a season for the first time in franchise history.

