Bills backup QB Mitch Trubisky placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Less than 24 hours until kickoff against the Jaguars, the Bills placed backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID 19 list. This comes less than a week after practice squad quarterback Jake Fromm was also placed on the list.
It leaves the Bills with only two QB’s to take the field on Sunday against the Jaguars.
The Bills activated quarterback Davis Webb from the practice squad, so he will serve as the backup for Josh Allen on Sunday against Jacksonville. Webb has no regular-season stats to speak of since joining the NFL in 2017.
As of Saturday, the Bills have three players on the Reserve/COVID 19 list. Trubisky, Fromm and wide receiver Tanner Gentry.
Saturday the Bills also announced they placed offensive lineman Jon Feliciano on injured reserve with a calf injury. He’ll miss at least three games.
Paul Stockman is a sports reporter who joined the News 4 team in 2020. See more of his work here.
Buffalo Bills
