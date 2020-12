FOXBOROUGH, MA (WIVB)–It’s the most wonderful time of the year for a different reason than you may think.

Remember when the Bills won the FOX Sports Ultimate Fan Bracket back in September? Well, Bills Mafia’s “trophy” is finally here!

FOX announced the billboard is going up on Monday in Foxborough. Just in time for the Bills-Patriots matchup on December 28.

Coincidence, I think not!