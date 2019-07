PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Mitch Morse did give a few snaps Wednesday to Josh Allen at Bills Training Camp, an encouraging sign after Head Coach Sean McDermott said the center is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

McDermott said Morse was diagnosed a day prior. He had a rest day Sunday and was relegated to conditioning drills on Tuesday.

Morse did have concussion issues while playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, his previous team.