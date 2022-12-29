BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills center Mitch Morse has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol following the Pro Bowl lineman’s sixth documented brain injury of his eight-year career.

Morse returned to practice Thursday as a full participant, coach Sean McDermott said before the Bills took the field.

“Never take those lightly, and always defer to that concussion protocol,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “Those are serious and we take those seriously. So I’m glad that he was able to make it back. And we’ll see where he goes this week.”

Morse was injured Dec. 17 in the first quarter of the Bills’ win against the Dolphins. Morse missed Buffalo’s win Saturday in Chicago. He was replaced at center by Ryan Bates, who briefly left the game after aggravating an ankle injury that sidelined him against the Dolphins. Greg Van Roten played the pivot when Morse and Bates were both out.

Back from a four-day break following the Christmas holiday and winter storm cleanup, Buffalo (12-3) is preparing to play at Cincinnati (11-4) on Monday night in a game that will be crucial for AFC playoff seeding.

While Morse returned on Thursday, the Bills practiced without two Pro Bowl selections: safety Jordan Poyer (knee) and receiver Stefon Diggs (illness). Defensive end Boogie Basham (calf) and special teams player Taiwan Jones also did not practice.

Morse was a first-time Pro Bowl selection after playing in all 13 games for the Bills prior to his concussion. He missed Sept. 25 loss at Miami with an elbow injury. This was the third documented concussion for Morse in his four seasons with Buffalo. He was sidelined for the entirety of preseason in 2019, and two weeks in 2020.