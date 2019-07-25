Bills Camp opens with Josh Allen hitting the field with new weapons

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — John Brown and Cole Beasley all began with the first-team offense on the first day of training camp in the Rochester suburbs.

Both were offseason additions at wide receiver to help out second-year quarterback Josh Allen.

Also of particular interest: the offensive line, with big free agent signing Mitch Morse anchoring the unit. Rookie Cody Ford began the day at right tackle, flanked by signee Jon Feliciano at right guard.

On the other side of Morse, acquisition Quinton Spain began at left guard alongside returnee and third-year pro Dion Dawkins at LT.