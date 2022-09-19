ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills cornerback Dane Jackson exited Monday’s game against the Tennessee Titans in an ambulance after suffering an apparent neck injury.

The injury came as Jackson and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds collided with 45 seconds remaining in the second quarter After athletic trainers initially called for a cart, he was taken out of the stadium in an ambulance as the entire Bills sideline came onto the field to give him well-wishes. Jackson did appear to be moving as he exited the field.

The Bills lead the Titans 17-7 at halftime.

The Bills said that Jackson has full movement in his extremities and has been taken to ECMC for evaluation of a neck injury. He will get a CT scan and an x-ray.

The entire #Bills team is off the sideline and surrounding Dane Jackson as the ambulance is taking him off the field. pic.twitter.com/ZFx56Ntzzl — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) September 20, 2022

This is a developing story, check back for updates.