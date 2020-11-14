Bills CB Josh Norman tests positive for COVID, will not travel to Arizona with team

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) catches a pass during a fumble drill in the second day of training camp opened to the media at ADPRO Sports Training Center’s outdoor field in Orchard Park,N.Y. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–CB Josh Norman has tested positive for COVID-19, the Bills announced on Twitter this afternoon.

The team says Norman is now on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will not travel and play in Sunday’s game in Arizona.

Per NFL contact tracing protocols, the Bills have placed TE Tyler Kroft, CB Levi Wallace, and S Dean Marlowe on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as well, due to close contact with Josh Norman.

Defensive assistant coach Leonard Johnson will also not travel to Arizona.

Bills officials say the team is traveling as scheduled this afternoon.