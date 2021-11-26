Bills CB Tre White out for season with torn ACL

An injured Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) is helped by head coach Sean McDermott, right, and medical staff in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills suffered a major blow to the secondary, as the team announced cornerback Tre’Davious White will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. White injured his knee during Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. He left the game and walked off under his own power.

White has been a major contributor in the secondary this season. In 11 games, he has 37 tackles, six pass deflections and one interception. He helped the Bills become one of the top pass defenses in the league this season. As of now, Buffalo is second in the NFL in pass yards allowed per game.

His presence goes beyond the numbers. He’s the number one cornerback, so the team has counted on him to cover other teams’ top receivers.

With White now out for the rest of the year, the Bills rely on guys like Dane Jackson and Levi Wallace to fill the void. Jackson came into Thursday’s game after White’s injury and finished with three tackles.