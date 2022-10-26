BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White is not ready to return to the Bills defense for Sunday night’s game against the Packers, coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday before the team’s practice in Orchard Park.

White, who is recovering from a left knee injury sustained last Thanksgiving, returned to practice two weeks ago after starting the season on the physically unable to perform list. The Bills have another week before deciding whether to add White to the 53-man roster, or place him on season-ending injured reserve.

Sean McDermott said Tre'Davious White will NOT play this week against the Packers: "Keep taking it one day at a time, he'll play when he's ready." — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 26, 2022

Buffalo (5-1) returns from its bye week to host Green Bay (3-4) and last season’s MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium. The Bills play at the New York Jets (5-2) in an AFC East matchup the following week.

McDermott has stressed the team will ease White back into practice by saying two weeks ago, “let’s crawl before we walk.”

White was hurt during a 31-6 win at New Orleans on Nov. 25, and had surgery for a torn ACL a few weeks later. He still walked with a slight limp while spending training camp working out individually on the sideline. He’s has been a starter since the Bills selected him in the first round of the 2017 draft, and was selected to the All-Pro team in 2019.

Wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle) returned to Bills practice on Wednesday, while right tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) remained out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.