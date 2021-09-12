ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Head Coach Sean McDermott and players address the media after the Bills’ loss at Highmark Stadium.
Watch live in the video player above.
Buffalo Bills
- Josh Allen after season opening loss to Steelers: “You can’t expect to beat a good football team beating yourself”
- Mike Tomlin, Steelers discuss Bills after the game
- Strong second half lifts Steelers over Bills 23-16 in season opener
- Bills coach Sean McDermott and players address the media after the loss at Highmark Stadium
- Buffalo Kickoff Live: Steelers vs. Bills