Bills coach Sean McDermott and players address the media after the loss at Highmark Stadium

Buffalo Bills

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Head Coach Sean McDermott and players address the media after the Bills’ loss at Highmark Stadium.

Watch live in the video player above.

Buffalo Bills

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now