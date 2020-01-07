Bills Coach Sean McDermott reflects on season after playoff loss

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills Coach Sean McDermott began his Tuesday morning conference by thanking the team’s ownership and staff.
He went on to acknowledge and thank Lorenzo Alexander, the recently retired Bills linebacker.
In terms of the game that knocked them out of the playoffs, McDermott says things didn’t go as they planned in the second half, noting there’s a lot the Bills can learn from it.
The Bills’ opponent, the Houston Texans, came into the playoffs with the same win-loss record as our home team, 10-6.
The even playing field showed itself as the teams fought a close game that reached a score of 19-19 by the end of the fourth quarter. Ultimately, the Texans came ahead with a win in overtime, finishing the game with a field goal that brought them an additional three points.
“We scored field goals and we needed touchdowns,” McDermott said.
The coach says 23-year-old quarterback Josh Allen has improved, and the team needs to continue fostering his abilities.
“We’ve got some thoughts on where we need to improve,” McDermott said. “Certainly, continuity is important.”
The team’s defense was mentioned by the coach, saying execution on defense needs to improve.
“In key moments of the game, we didn’t tackle well,” he said.
McDermott made it clear that some of the calls made by the referees were not the reason the Bills lost, saying he and the team take responsibility for the loss.
“Whoever earns playing time, that’s who plays,” the coach remarked.