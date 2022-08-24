ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills coach Sean McDermott never misses a chance to stand up for the sport of wrestling.

McDermott was a national wresting champion in high school before playing football at the Division III level. The topic of wresting comes up several times a year; he even has a wresting mat in his house.

So when McDermott was asked on the Pardon My Take podcast about being selected third in a ranking of which NFL coach could win in a fight, he didn’t hesitate to stand up for himself.

“We did a big debate on which coaches we think could kick everybody else’s ass in the NFL,” McDermott was told.

The hosts picked Detroit coach Dan Campbell (a 6-foot-5 former NFL tight end) first, and Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel (a 6-foot-4 former NFL linebacker) second. McDermott was picked third.

“So, have to ask you,” host Dan Katz said. “Do you think you could kick Dan Campbell’s ass?”

“Uhh, yes,” McDermott replied. “And Vrabel also. Throw Vrabel in there. At the same time.”

The response drew some chuckles from the podcast.

McDermott may not have been kidding.

“Listen, in the wrestling community, we don’t look at ourselves as psychos or crazy guys,” he said. “But outsiders definitely look at wrestlers as, they kind of march to the beat of their own drum. Maybe that’s true. Because that mindset is, walking down the street, you feel like you could kick anyone’s tail.”

McDermott will have a chance to settle things with Vrabel and Campbell on the field, at least, in two nationally televised games this year. The Bills host the Titans on Monday Night Football in Week 2 before visiting the Lions on Thanksgiving.

McDermott is 2-2 against Vrabel as a head coach, with wins in 2018 and 2019. He has not yet faced Campbell as a head coach.