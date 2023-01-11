BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke to the media Wednesday after the team announced safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.
The team is also preparing to take on the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs Sunday.
The Bills split the season series with the Dolphins, as Miami claimed the Week 3 matchup 21-19 while Buffalo answered back with a 32-29 victory in Week 15. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.
You can watch the full press conference above.
