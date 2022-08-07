PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills offensive line has been pretty beat up during training camp, but center Mitch Morse has been the one constant.

The 8-year veteran received a much deserved rest day on Sunday.

Morse is having a very good camp and has brought stability to a unit that’s been shuffling players in and out.

“I think anytime you’ve got great experience in the middle it’s going to help,” Ken Dorsey said prior to practice at St. John Fisher University. “That calming influence that he brings I think is extremely helpful.”

Morse has been Josh Allen’s starting center the past 3 seasons.

“Mitch is working his tail off,” Allen sang the praises of his center. “That guy is in business mode. I haven’t seen anything like him in a while in terms of just knowing the offense and controlling that room.”

As the conductor of the Bills offensive line. Mitch has been very reliable since signing with Buffalo in 2019. Morse has started 53 games over the last 3 seasons.

“To see his growth since he first got here, just the confidence that he’s got making calls and doing the different things that a center has to do,” Dorsey said. “The athletic ability and toughness that he has it’s just so much fun to watch him out there. There are some times where you’re like you sit back as a coach and you’re like wow— I can’t believe a center just did that.”