Bills’ Cody Ford, Gabriel Davis added to COVID/reserve list

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are going to be missing another couple of key players in this Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

On Friday morning, the team announced that OL Cody Ford and WR Gabriel Davis were added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

They’re joining Dion Dawkins, who recently tested positive for COVID-19 again and Jon Feliciano, whose recent case put him in the hospital. Both Feliciano and Dawkins are vaccinated.

Davis is not, though. And unlike his vaccinated teammates, he must remain out for a minimum of 10 days. Asymptomatic, vaccinated players can get back into play if they test negative.

In addition to the players mentioned above, coaches Heath Farwell and Eric Washington have also been put on the COVID-19 list, according to Head Coach Sean McDermott’s recent conversation with WGR 550.

The Bills will be at the home of the Patriots this Sunday at 1 p.m. Following that, they’ll take on the Falcons and Jets at Highmark Stadium to finish the regular season.

If the team comes away from each game victorious, they’ll have won the AFC East.

