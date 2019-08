The Bills have announced a trade that sends backup offensive lineman Russell Bodine to the New England Patriots in exchange for 6th round pick in the 2020 draft.

Bodine started 10 games for the Bills last season but is coming off a disappointing 2018 season.

The trade comes one day after the team traded guard Wyatt Teller to the Cleveland Browns for a pair of draft picks in 2020.

The Bills have now accumulated 9 picks in next year’s draft.