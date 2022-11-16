ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the Bills’ run defense ranking 14th in the league in terms of yards per carry heading into Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, but that run defense will be tested with star running back Nick Chubb.

Chubb ranks in the top five in the league in rushing yards and his 11 rushing touchdowns lead the NFL.

“You turn the tape on and you’re impressed when you watch the running game,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. “I know (offensive line coach) Bill Callahan does a great job and you watch people get population of the ball and all the sudden he comes out of it and has explosive runs for another 20 or 30 yards, so he’s as good as there is in the league.”

The Browns’ offensive line has also been one of the better ones in the league. One of the key players is former Bills draft pick Wyatt Teller, who McDermott called “one of the few that got away.”

The Bills will face the Browns at 1 p.m. Sunday on WIVB. You can watch Buffalo Kickoff Live at 11 a.m.

