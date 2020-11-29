Bills defense steps up when needed in second half

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo’s fourth quarter struggles on offense were almost completely negated by a great defensive performance. Despite three turnovers in the final quarter, the Bills only allowed one field goal from the Chargers down the stretch, holding off L.A. to get the 27-17 win.

“The defense was making plays in the second half, and that’s what we needed, as you could tell,” defensive back Micah Hyde said.

Buffalo held L.A. to a field goal after the first turnover, a three-and-out after the second one, and forced their own interception following a Josh Allen pick in the 4th.

“The mindset never changes. Once we’re out there it’s about taking the ball away,” Hyde said.

“We take pride in being able to handle those sudden-change situations,” defensive back Jordan Poyer said. “Whether that’s a turnover, whether it’s offense is deep in the red zone, and we’ve got to get a three and out or a takeaway or force a field goal, those are just those sudden-change situations we always come together as a defense before we take the field and kind of just talk about what we’ve got to do and what we’ve got to accomplish on that drive.”

This defense played well when needed all throughout the game, only allowing two touchdowns and a field goal. Justin Herbert had some success against them statistically, but the defense kept him at bay for the most part.

“The plan was to get him rattled,” Hyde said. “Put bodies in his face, make him think where he was going. I think we were able to do that some plays.”

They still had some things they didn’t like about their second half performance, though. L.A. quarterback Justin Herbert managed to complete a deep pass late in the 4th that looked a lot like the “Hail Murray” pass against the Chargers.

“Once again, ball’s in the air, we’ve got to find a way to knock it down,” Hyde said.

Buffalo’s defense moves on to face the San Francisco 49ers next week, a team without its starting quarterback. They ranked 20th in the NFL in points per game and 15th in total yards per game heading into this week.