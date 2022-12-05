BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills’ Week 15 home game against the Miami Dolphins has been flexed to an 8:15 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Dec. 17, the NFL announced.

The Bills-Dolphins matchup was one of five games eligible to be moved to Saturday during that week.

The showdown between the two divisional rivals is poised to have significant playoff and AFC East implications, as the Bills (9-3) are currently the top team in both the conference and division while the Dolphins (8-4) are one game behind them. The Bills reclaimed the AFC East’s top spot following a 33-17 Miami loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

The Bills dropped their first game against the Dolphins in Week 3 this season, a 21-19 loss in Miami.