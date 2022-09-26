ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — With an already depleted secondary, the Bills have lost another member of it to injury.

Head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that rookie cornerback Christian Benford suffered a broken hand in the Bills 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and will undergo surgery. McDermott said that Benford will be out “a couple weeks.”

The Bills secondary has already suffered a slew of injuries in the early portions of the season. Cornerback Dane Jackson missed Sunday’s game due to a neck injury. Safety Jordan Poyer was also out with a foot injury and Micah Hyde was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Saturday with a neck injury. Elsewhere on the defense, tackles Ed Oliver (foot) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) also did not play. Tre’Davious White is still recovering from a torn

As far as the rest of the team, McDermott said that Josh Allen is “fine” but he’s sore and had an x-ray on his hand. Wide receiver Jake Kumerow is week-to-week with a high ankle sprain. Offensive tackle Tommy Doyle is out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

Guard Ryan Bates is also in concussion protocol.