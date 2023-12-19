ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — DaQuan Jones is getting closer to returning to the Bills defensive front. The team opened the 21-day practice window for Jones to return from injured reserve on Tuesday, 10 weeks after the interior lineman underwent surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle.

Jones is not expected to play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night, coach Sean McDermott said, and the Bills also will be without defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who had surgery Monday on his wrist.

The 31-year-old Jones was a top performer in starting the first five games for the Bills before getting hurt in the loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. That was the same game that All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano broke his leg, and McDermott reiterated Tuesday that Milano is not expected to return this season.

The Bills have opened practice windows for receiver Justin Shorter last week and cornerback Kaiir Elam the week prior to be activated from IR. Shorter injured his hamstring in training camp and Elam had been dealing with a foot injury.

Every active player besides Phillips participated in the Bills’ walk-through practice on Tuesday, except for star pass rusher Von Miller, who was excused for bereavement, McDermott said.