BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver has incurred two fines from the NFL office for the second week in a row.
Oliver received fines totaling more than $30,000 for violations in Sunday’s 25-20 loss against the Jaguars in London: $16,391 for hitting quarterback Trevor Lawrence after his touchdown pass to Zay Jones, and $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct later in the first quarter that did not result in a penalty. Oliver was fined $13,569 for each of his two celebrations after plays in the Bills’ 48-20 defeat of the Dolphins the week before.
Additionally, Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa was fined $21,855 for a hit on Lawrence that did not result in a penalty, and Tyler Matakevich was fined $10,181 for an illegal blindside block in the third quarter.
Jaguars defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter was fined $5,611 for a hit on Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Buffalo hosts the New York Giants on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium.
