BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his showing in Buffalo’s 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Oliver filled up the stat sheet with six tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, as well as a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Oliver’s sack of Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the third quarter resulted in a safety. He also forced and recovered the fumble on the same play, knocking the ball free from Lions running back Jamaal Williams and then pouncing on it in the first quarter.

The Bills will play on Thursday once again this week when they take on the New England Patriots at 8:15 p.m. Buffalo Kickoff Live will have a preview of the game at 7 p.m. on WIVB and streaming here.